India: The Tech Epicenter Transforming Global Banking

At the forefront of global financial technology transformation, India is emerging as a crucial hub, according to top executives from Standard Chartered (SC) Ventures. At the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025, Apurv Suri of SC Ventures emphasized India's role as a global leader in tech innovation, characterizing it as "a gold mine of startups and talent."

Suri highlighted the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on the banking sector, noting its potential for hyper-personalization, disruptive capabilities, and the advent of 'agentic AI.' India's cultural diversity provides fertile ground for AI solutions tailored to unique customer needs, further solidifying its international tech leadership.

Beyond AI, emerging technologies such as blockchain and quantum computing are reshaping financial services. Suri envisioned India's regulatory evolution enhancing blockchain's role, while SC Ventures' joint initiative with Fujitsu aims to leverage quantum computing for advanced AI and fintech solutions. With plans to harness India's talent, SC Ventures underscores the country's crucial role in its global strategy.

