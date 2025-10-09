Left Menu

Eli Lilly to Invest $1 Billion in India's Healthcare Sector

US pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly unveils plans to invest over $1 billion in India, marking a significant infusion into the country's healthcare manufacturing sector. This initiative aims to boost innovation, manufacturing capacities, and job opportunities, emphasizing India's growing prominence as an investment hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:19 IST
Eli Lilly to Invest $1 Billion in India's Healthcare Sector
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Eli Lilly and Company, a leading US-based pharmaceutical corporation, has announced a substantial investment of over $1 billion in India over the coming years. This move signifies one of the most significant foreign investments in India's healthcare manufacturing sector in recent times.

Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, lauded the investment, emphasizing India's expanding role in the global market. On social media platform X, Goyal stated, "We welcome @EliLillyandCo's $1bn investment in India! This reaffirms our nation's position as a global hub for innovation, R&D, manufacturing, and healthcare solutions."

In addition to enhancing its manufacturing capabilities, Eli Lilly will establish a new presence in Hyderabad, generating thousands of employment opportunities and fortifying Hyderabad's status as a global pharmaceutical hub. This follows Eli Lilly's inauguration of its Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad, further demonstrating its commitment to investing in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

