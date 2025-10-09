Left Menu

A Sky Connection Restored: India and China Resume Direct Flights

India and China resume direct flights after five years, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties. The move follows meetings between Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping, demonstrating a commitment to improved relations. Airlines IndiGo and China Eastern are first to restart services, enhancing connectivity and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:20 IST
India and China are set to resume direct flights for the first time since 2018, a move hailed as a boost in bilateral relations following crucial discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping.

In a statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun expressed optimism that the resumption, slated for late October, indicates a firm commitment by both nations to uphold mutual understandings to fortify ties. IndiGo and China Eastern Airlines will lead the initial flights, linking key cities.

The restoration of air connectivity is expected to enhance people-to-people exchanges and economic cooperation, signalling a thaw in relations strained by past military conflicts and the COVID-19 pandemic's travel interruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

