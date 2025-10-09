IndiGo Expands Wings to Manchester

IndiGo is set to expand its international operations with increased flights to Manchester, UK, starting November 2025. This move is in response to rising demand from passengers.

The airline announced that additional services will be offered from India's major cities, Mumbai and Delhi, enhancing its Winter capacity.

Flights will operate with leased wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes, emphasizing IndiGo's commitment to offer more convenient options for travelers seeking international destinations.

