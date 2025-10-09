IndiGo Expands Wings to Manchester
IndiGo is increasing its flights to Manchester, UK, starting November 2025. More frequent services will be offered from both Mumbai and Delhi. The airline will use Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to accommodate this expansion, reflecting rising demand and robust booking trends for international routes.
IndiGo is set to expand its international operations with increased flights to Manchester, UK, starting November 2025. This move is in response to rising demand from passengers.
The airline announced that additional services will be offered from India's major cities, Mumbai and Delhi, enhancing its Winter capacity.
Flights will operate with leased wide-body Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes, emphasizing IndiGo's commitment to offer more convenient options for travelers seeking international destinations.
