SA to Host Export Symposium to Boost Market Diversification and Trade Growth

South Africa is ramping up efforts to strengthen its export competitiveness and diversify its trading partners amid shifting global trade dynamics, rising protectionism, and tariff hikes. The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) has announced it will host a three-day Export Symposium and Expo at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from 14–16 October 2025, bringing together government, business, and international trade leaders to chart a new path for sustainable, export-led growth.

Responding to Global Trade Challenges

Recent developments in global trade — including tariff escalations and supply chain disruptions — have highlighted the need for South Africa to reduce dependency on traditional markets and expand value-added exports.

The symposium aims to tackle these challenges head-on by promoting market diversification, value addition, and greater participation of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) — especially those owned by historically disadvantaged individuals — in global and regional value chains.

“This gathering comes at a critical time when global trade tensions and shifts in economic power call for Africa’s exporters to be more innovative and outward-looking,” said Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Zuko Godlimpi.

“We are committed to promoting value-added trade with both traditional and emerging markets, and fostering collaboration between government, business, and labour to sustain export-led growth.”

A Platform for Dialogue and Trade Partnerships

The Export Symposium and Expo will serve as a platform for dialogue, policy development, and business networking. The event will convene senior government officials, private sector representatives, export-focused businesses, development finance institutions, and international trade experts to explore strategies for improving export competitiveness and identifying new growth opportunities.

Key issues on the agenda include:

Increasing intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) ;

Expanding value-added trade in goods and services;

Improving access to export financing ;

Addressing trade facilitation bottlenecks ; and

Strengthening South Africa’s participation in regional and global value chains.

Showcasing South Africa’s Industrial Strength

Over 100 exhibitors from diverse industries are expected to showcase their products and services during the Expo. These sectors include aerospace and defence, agro-processing, automotive and components, boat building, chemicals, clothing and textiles, footwear and leather, manufacturing, furniture and décor, film and creative industries, rail services, crafts, and pharmaceuticals.

These exhibitors will engage in business-to-business (B2B) sessions with international buyers to establish export partnerships, secure distribution deals, and generate long-term commercial relationships.

“We expect businesspeople to generate tangible business leads and export sales during the event. This is not just a showcase; it is a working platform designed to open markets and unlock new export opportunities,” said Godlimpi.

Driving Inclusive and Sustainable Export Growth

A major focus of the symposium will be ensuring that South Africa’s export growth translates into inclusive economic participation. Godlimpi emphasised that MSMEs, township-based enterprises, and women- and youth-led businesses must be integrated into export networks.

He added that actionable strategies will be developed to improve access to finance for emerging exporters, working with institutions such as the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), Export Credit Insurance Corporation (ECIC), and Small Enterprise Finance Agency (sefa).

“Through collaboration between government, business, and financial institutions, we can create a stronger ecosystem that enables smaller exporters to enter global markets,” he said.

Expanding Market Access Through Trade Agreements

The symposium will also explore export opportunities under major trade agreements and regional blocs, including:

BRICS+ (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates),

Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) , and

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

In addition, delegates will discuss leveraging existing trade frameworks to enhance South Africa’s market reach, such as:

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) , which offers access to a continental market of 1.4 billion people;

The Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the European Union (EU) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) ; and

The European Free Trade Association–Southern African Customs Union (EFTA-SACU) agreement.

Trade analysts note that South Africa’s participation in these partnerships can help secure preferential access for local products, particularly in high-growth markets in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, while strengthening industrial capacity and job creation at home.

Reinforcing Export Readiness and Innovation

The Expo will also feature expert-led workshops and panel discussions focusing on export readiness, logistics, e-commerce, digital trade, and sustainable manufacturing. The sessions aim to equip local firms with tools to compete effectively in a rapidly evolving global market increasingly shaped by green standards and digital trade rules.

The dtic’s Export Councils and Sector Masterplans will also be highlighted, demonstrating government’s commitment to supporting exporters with policy alignment, infrastructure development, and market intelligence.

Building Momentum for Africa’s Industrial Future

The 2025 Export Symposium and Expo forms part of South Africa’s broader industrialisation and export drive under the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP), which prioritises manufacturing competitiveness and regional integration.

“Our vision is to ensure that South Africa not only exports more goods but also exports more value-added goods. This is the key to industrial transformation, economic resilience, and sustainable growth,” Godlimpi concluded.

The event is expected to yield new trade partnerships, policy recommendations, and investment commitments that will shape the future of South Africa’s export landscape and strengthen its position in regional and global markets.