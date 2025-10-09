Lifestyle International's Profits Soar Amid Expansion and Tech Investments

Lifestyle International, part of the Dubai-based Landmark Group, reported a significant financial upturn in FY25, with revenue from operations rising by 4.9% to Rs 11,766 crore and profit jumping 42.1% to Rs 415 crore, according to a recent RoC filing.

Despite its already robust performance in FY24, with Rs 292 crore of profit and Rs 11,215 crore in revenue, the retail giant continued to expand its footprint by opening 14 new Lifestyle Department stores, bringing the total to 121 by the end of March 2025.

With the advertising budget up by 3.5% and rental costs escalating by 8%, Lifestyle International's expenses reached Rs 11,488 crore. In anticipation of further retail market growth, the company plans substantial investments in technology and store renovations to handle rising consumer demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)