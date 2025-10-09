Left Menu

Telangana's Call for US Support Amid Rising Tariffs and Visa Fee Hikes

Telangana's Chief Minister Reddy highlighted concerns about US tariff hikes and increased H-1B visa fees during a meeting with an American delegation. He emphasized potential economic impacts and urged US support for future projects in Telangana, aiming to boost the state's economy to USD 3 trillion by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has voiced apprehensions regarding the United States' recent decision to up tariffs on Indian goods, alongside a hike in H-1B visa fees.

During a meeting with a delegation of senior US business leaders, think tank representatives, and philanthropic figures, Reddy emphasized the significant economic and diplomatic repercussions these decisions may engender, as detailed in a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Highlighting Telangana's goal of becoming a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047 through strategic projects and international partnerships, Reddy urged American industry leaders to support initiatives like Bharat Future City, enhancing bilateral relations amid growing regional and global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

