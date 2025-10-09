Left Menu

Mumbai One: Revolutionizing Urban Transit with Seamless Integration

Mumbai One, a comprehensive mobile application for public transport in Mumbai, has garnered over 27,000 users within 12 hours of launch. Introducing a unified QR-based ticket system across multiple transport modes, it eliminates the need for separate tickets and offers 20% cashback for transactions via Bhim App until December.

Within just 12 hours of becoming operational, Mumbai One, the new mobile application designed to unify public transport ticketing in the city, registered over 27,000 users. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this app brings a single QR-based digital ticket usable across multiple transport formats like Metro, Monorail, buses, and local trains.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which developed the app, noted more than 30,000 downloads by 4.30 pm on its first day. Previously, there wasn't a consolidated app for various transport modes. MMRDA metropolitan commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee confirms that the app is a continuously evolving platform and hopes to integrate services like Ola and Uber soon.

The Mumbai One app promises seamless commuting with cashless transactions and multimodal journey planning while integrating 11 public transport operators under one roof without imposing extra charges on users. Until December, users can enjoy instant cashback offers by making transactions via the Bhim App.

