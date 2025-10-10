Left Menu

Yen's Plunge and Political Turmoil Shake Global Currency Markets

The yen experienced its steepest weekly decline in a year amidst uncertainty over Japan's interest rate hikes following Sanae Takaichi's political rise. This turmoil extended to the euro amid political instability in France, boosting the dollar. Investors remain attentive to central bank decisions worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 07:14 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 07:14 IST
Yen's Plunge and Political Turmoil Shake Global Currency Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen faced its most significant weekly drop in a year as markets reacted to dwindling expectations of further rate hikes by the Bank of Japan. Investors expressed concern over incoming Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's stance on economic policies, anticipating governmental intervention due to the yen's rapid decline.

While Takaichi aims to become Japan's first female prime minister, her comments on monetary policy failed to bolster investor confidence. The currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia speculated that Takaichi's leadership might make it challenging for the Bank of Japan to implement rate increases, further pressuring the yen.

Compounding global currency dynamics, the euro faced declines due to political instability in France, as President Emmanuel Macron searches for a new prime minister amidst financial challenges. The unrest has benefitted the U.S. dollar, which saw notable gains despite looming Federal Reserve rate cuts.

TRENDING

1
Philippine seismologists say an offshore earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.6 has hit off a southern province, reports AP.

Philippine seismologists say an offshore earthquake with a preliminary magni...

 Global
2
Powerful Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines

Powerful Quake Strikes Off Southern Philippines

 Philippines
3
Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

Tsunami Alert in Indonesia Following Philippine Earthquake

 Indonesia
4
Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

Powerful Quake Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025