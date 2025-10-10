Left Menu

SpiceJet Expands Fleet with New Aircraft Amid Robust Travel Demand

SpiceJet has expanded its operational fleet by adding three new aircraft: an Airbus A340 and two Boeing 737s. This expansion is in response to increased air travel demand during the holiday season. A total of 20 aircraft will join its fleet by November, enhancing its capacity and operational capabilities.

Domestic carrier SpiceJet has bolstered its fleet by adding three new aircraft, an Airbus A340 and two Boeing 737s, amid soaring air travel demand this holiday season.

The airline announced the addition of a total of 20 aircraft under a damp lease model, set to enhance the fleet by November. However, the specifics of the lease duration remain undisclosed.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh, emphasized that this expansion marks the beginning of a significant operational growth phase aimed at meeting increasing travel demand with confidence.

