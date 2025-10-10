SpiceJet Expands Fleet with New Aircraft Amid Robust Travel Demand

Domestic carrier SpiceJet has bolstered its fleet by adding three new aircraft, an Airbus A340 and two Boeing 737s, amid soaring air travel demand this holiday season.

The airline announced the addition of a total of 20 aircraft under a damp lease model, set to enhance the fleet by November. However, the specifics of the lease duration remain undisclosed.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh, emphasized that this expansion marks the beginning of a significant operational growth phase aimed at meeting increasing travel demand with confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)