India Leads Global Fintech Innovation: Bridging Tradition and Technology

Indian companies, especially those in the fintech and startup sectors, are gaining unprecedented global recognition. Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Sanjeev Mehta, CEO of Akashaverse, emphasized India's emerging influence on the world stage. "Countries now realize the importance of collaborating with Indian firms," Mehta told ANI.

This year's GFF was pivotal, featuring the largest-ever UK delegation engaging with Indian fintech leaders. Mehta noted, "The presence of two prime ministers on a single platform underscores India's rising significance. We're not just a next-gen nation; we're leading technologically." Such high-profile collaborations highlight India's growing global stature.

Mehta also discussed Akashaverse's innovative use of technology for cultural and spiritual engagement. "We've enabled digital pilgrimages, allowing devotees to partake in rituals remotely," he said. For instance, technology now allows individuals to digitally light a diya in Ayodhya from their homes, demonstrating the unique interplay between tradition and technology.

