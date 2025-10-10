Tragedy on Two Wheels: Fatal Bus Collision in Lalitpur
A tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district resulted in the death of two motorcyclists after a speeding bus collided with them. The victims, Gangaram and Rajesh, died instantly. The bus driver fled the scene but a case has been registered against him.
- Country:
- India
A pair of motorcyclists met a grim fate after a tragic collision with a speeding bus in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district. The incident unfolded in the Sadar Kotwali area, resulting in immediate fatalities for both victims, Gangaram, aged 40, and Rajesh, aged 30.
Ajay Kumar, Superintendent of Police, noted that the bus, en route from Sagar to Jhansi, was involved in the accident near the Biradha police outpost. The driver abandoned the vehicle shortly after the collision and managed to escape.
The police have taken custody of the bus, and a legal case has been filed against the elusive driver. The victims' bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, while authorities continue their investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lalitpur
- accident
- police
- Ajay Kumar
- bus
- motorcycle
- tragedy
- Gangaram
- Rajesh
- postmortem
ALSO READ
Major Drug Bust in Malda: Five Arrested and Rs 60 Lakh Brown Sugar Seized
Tragedy at NDA: Mysterious Death of a First-Year Cadet
BNM's Bonn Protest: Amplifying Voices Against Human Rights Abuses in Balochistan
Singapore's Leap into Autonomous Bus Services: Pioneering Public Transportation
Tragedy Strikes Prestigious Academy: Cadet Found Dead