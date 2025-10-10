Left Menu

Tragedy on Two Wheels: Fatal Bus Collision in Lalitpur

A tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district resulted in the death of two motorcyclists after a speeding bus collided with them. The victims, Gangaram and Rajesh, died instantly. The bus driver fled the scene but a case has been registered against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda | Updated: 10-10-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 13:10 IST
Tragedy on Two Wheels: Fatal Bus Collision in Lalitpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A pair of motorcyclists met a grim fate after a tragic collision with a speeding bus in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district. The incident unfolded in the Sadar Kotwali area, resulting in immediate fatalities for both victims, Gangaram, aged 40, and Rajesh, aged 30.

Ajay Kumar, Superintendent of Police, noted that the bus, en route from Sagar to Jhansi, was involved in the accident near the Biradha police outpost. The driver abandoned the vehicle shortly after the collision and managed to escape.

The police have taken custody of the bus, and a legal case has been filed against the elusive driver. The victims' bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, while authorities continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Linked to Gruesome Mysuru Dasara Rape-Murder Nabbed After Police Action

Man Linked to Gruesome Mysuru Dasara Rape-Murder Nabbed After Police Action

 India
2
Levi Strauss Shares Drop Amid Tariff Challenges

Levi Strauss Shares Drop Amid Tariff Challenges

 Global
3
Noah Holdings Leads the Way in Global Wealth Management at GEF 2025

Noah Holdings Leads the Way in Global Wealth Management at GEF 2025

 United States
4
Streamlining ALPG Registration: The Roadblock to Clean Transport in Tamil Nadu

Streamlining ALPG Registration: The Roadblock to Clean Transport in Tamil Na...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025