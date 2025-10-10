Tragedy on Two Wheels: Fatal Bus Collision in Lalitpur

A pair of motorcyclists met a grim fate after a tragic collision with a speeding bus in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district. The incident unfolded in the Sadar Kotwali area, resulting in immediate fatalities for both victims, Gangaram, aged 40, and Rajesh, aged 30.

Ajay Kumar, Superintendent of Police, noted that the bus, en route from Sagar to Jhansi, was involved in the accident near the Biradha police outpost. The driver abandoned the vehicle shortly after the collision and managed to escape.

The police have taken custody of the bus, and a legal case has been filed against the elusive driver. The victims' bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, while authorities continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)