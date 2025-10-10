Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Secures Positive Credit Ratings from Care Edge
Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Limited, a prominent name in CZ gold jewellery manufacturing, has received favorable credit ratings from Care Edge Ratings for its bank facilities, indicating strong financial discipline and operational stability. The company's credit ratings highlight its potential for sustained growth and enhance stakeholder confidence.
In a significant development, Utssav CZ Gold Jewels Limited, known for its expertise in crafting high-quality CZ gold jewellery, has been awarded commendable credit ratings by Care Edge Ratings for its bank facilities.
The company received a CARE BBB; Stable rating for its long-term bank facilities and a CARE A3+ for short-term facilities, underscoring its robust fundamentals, solid capital structure, and promising operational scale. The assessment also highlights the extensive experience of its promoter in the jewellery sector.
The allocation of these ratings not only emphasizes Utssav's strong financial management but also boosts confidence among stakeholders, including banking partners and investors, as the company continues to chart a path of sustainable growth and operational excellence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
