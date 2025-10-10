Delhi Traders Celebrate Diwali Early with Record GST Refund Payouts
The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has expedited pending GST refunds for traders, disbursing Rs 694 crore out of Rs 1,600 crore due since 2019. Modern technology and an advanced IT module have streamlined the refund process, promising a prosperous Diwali for the business community.
- Country:
- India
Traders in Delhi are experiencing a financial windfall as the government accelerates the disbursal of pending Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds, marking a significant economic boost ahead of Diwali.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Rs 694 crore out of a total Rs 1,600 crore due have been disbursed, with a record Rs 227 crore paid in September alone, signifying a historic monthly payout for the city.
Officials credit the swift processing of refunds to the implementation of an advanced IT module developed in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, using data analytics and automation to efficiently resolve 7,375 refund applications to date, ensuring traders receive their funds promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
