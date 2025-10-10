Google's Landmark Investment in Andhra Pradesh: A $10 Billion Gamechanger

In a significant economic development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that tech giant Google will be investing Rs 88,000 crore over three years in the state. This investment, aimed at data centers and Artificial Intelligence projects in Vizag, marks the largest since India embraced financial reforms.

The investment will be executed through Google subsidiary Raiden Infotech India Ltd, which plans to develop three campuses in Tarluvada, Adavivaram, and Rambilli in Vizag. This move is anticipated to serve as a significant catalyst for regional economic growth.

Beyond the tech sector, Naidu also highlighted major infrastructure projects, including new ports and airports under development that are expected to enhance connectivity and boost the state's economy. On the sidelines of these developments, Naidu also inaugurated educational and bioethanol projects.