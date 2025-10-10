Left Menu

Google's Landmark Investment in Andhra Pradesh: A $10 Billion Gamechanger

Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, announced a landmark investment by Google, amounting to Rs 88,000 crore over three years in Vizag's data centres and AI projects. This marks the largest investment since India's economic reforms. The development includes three data campuses and infrastructure enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nellore | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:09 IST
Google's Landmark Investment in Andhra Pradesh: A $10 Billion Gamechanger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant economic development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that tech giant Google will be investing Rs 88,000 crore over three years in the state. This investment, aimed at data centers and Artificial Intelligence projects in Vizag, marks the largest since India embraced financial reforms.

The investment will be executed through Google subsidiary Raiden Infotech India Ltd, which plans to develop three campuses in Tarluvada, Adavivaram, and Rambilli in Vizag. This move is anticipated to serve as a significant catalyst for regional economic growth.

Beyond the tech sector, Naidu also highlighted major infrastructure projects, including new ports and airports under development that are expected to enhance connectivity and boost the state's economy. On the sidelines of these developments, Naidu also inaugurated educational and bioethanol projects.

TRENDING

1
TikTok Threat Trial: Fayaz Khan Convicted for Endangering Nigel Farage

TikTok Threat Trial: Fayaz Khan Convicted for Endangering Nigel Farage

 United Kingdom
2
BSF Unveils Winter Strategy to Thwart Border Infiltration

BSF Unveils Winter Strategy to Thwart Border Infiltration

 India
3
Political Shift: RJD MLAs Resign Ahead of Bihar Elections

Political Shift: RJD MLAs Resign Ahead of Bihar Elections

 India
4
Maharashtra Sets New Guidelines for App-Based Transport Aggregators

Maharashtra Sets New Guidelines for App-Based Transport Aggregators

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025