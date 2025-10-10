Ceigall India's Arbitration Victory Reinforces Credibility

On Friday, engineering firm Ceigall India announced it had secured a significant arbitration award of Rs 6.61 crore, along with a future interest of 12 percent, from an arbitral tribunal.

Besides the financial award, the tribunal directed the Punjab Public Works Department to release a Rs 80 lakh Bank Guarantee previously provided by Ceigall India, according to a company statement.

This award pertains to a project involving the construction of infrastructure at the Interim Airport Terminal in Halwara IAF Station, Ludhiana. Ceigall's chairman expressed confidence that this legal triumph would enhance the company's financial health and demonstrate their capability in managing complex infrastructure projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)