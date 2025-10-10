Northeast Frontier Railway Adjusts Train Schedules Amid Winter Fog
The Northeast Frontier Railway has announced the cancellation and reduced frequency of several trains from December 1 to March 3 due to foggy conditions expected in the northern and eastern parts of India. This decision aims to ensure safety and operational efficiency during the winter months, according to an official statement.
- Country:
- India
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced plans to suspend and lessen the frequency of several train services from December 1 to March 3. This decision comes in anticipation of foggy weather conditions during the winter in northern and eastern India, which might impact train safety and punctuality.
An official statement explained that these measures are meant to uphold safety and maintain operational efficiency despite the challenges brought on by reduced visibility. Among the affected services are the Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express, Kamakhya-Gaya Express, and others.
Details regarding specific cancellations and alterations in train frequency are accessible through the IRCTC website and NTES, as well as through postings on NFR's social media pages, the statement affirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
