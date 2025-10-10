Left Menu

Northeast Frontier Railway Adjusts Train Schedules Amid Winter Fog

The Northeast Frontier Railway has announced the cancellation and reduced frequency of several trains from December 1 to March 3 due to foggy conditions expected in the northern and eastern parts of India. This decision aims to ensure safety and operational efficiency during the winter months, according to an official statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:17 IST
Northeast Frontier Railway Adjusts Train Schedules Amid Winter Fog
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced plans to suspend and lessen the frequency of several train services from December 1 to March 3. This decision comes in anticipation of foggy weather conditions during the winter in northern and eastern India, which might impact train safety and punctuality.

An official statement explained that these measures are meant to uphold safety and maintain operational efficiency despite the challenges brought on by reduced visibility. Among the affected services are the Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express, Kamakhya-Gaya Express, and others.

Details regarding specific cancellations and alterations in train frequency are accessible through the IRCTC website and NTES, as well as through postings on NFR's social media pages, the statement affirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TikTok Threat Trial: Fayaz Khan Convicted for Endangering Nigel Farage

TikTok Threat Trial: Fayaz Khan Convicted for Endangering Nigel Farage

 United Kingdom
2
BSF Unveils Winter Strategy to Thwart Border Infiltration

BSF Unveils Winter Strategy to Thwart Border Infiltration

 India
3
Political Shift: RJD MLAs Resign Ahead of Bihar Elections

Political Shift: RJD MLAs Resign Ahead of Bihar Elections

 India
4
Maharashtra Sets New Guidelines for App-Based Transport Aggregators

Maharashtra Sets New Guidelines for App-Based Transport Aggregators

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025