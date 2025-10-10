Maharashtra Sets New Guidelines for App-Based Transport Aggregators

The Maharashtra government announced new draft rules aimed at regulating app-based transport aggregators, complementing federal guidelines set earlier this year. The new framework opens discussions among stakeholders, who have until October 17 to voice their objections and suggestions.

The draft, named 'Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2025,' targets digital platforms, focusing on passenger confidence and service quality. The directive excludes motorcycle services but covers motor cabs, luxury vehicles, and more.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik emphasized that these rules will improve safety and working conditions for drivers, adhering to the Union Ministry's guidelines for a minimally invasive yet effective regulatory system.

