Delhi Traffic Police's 'Consequences' Campaign Hits the Road

The Delhi Traffic Police organized a road safety awareness event highlighting helmet use at Gole Market. Collaborating with Bloomberg Philanthropies, the campaign issued 55 challans and appreciated compliant riders. Emphasizing helmet safety, it noted significant reductions in death and head injuries when helmets are properly fastened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 23:20 IST
The Delhi Traffic Police launched an awareness campaign focused on road safety and helmet use at Gole Market on Friday, aiming to reduce traffic violations and promote safe driving.

The campaign, conducted in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies' Initiative for Global Road Safety, highlighted the critical aspect of helmet use in preventing fatalities and serious injuries.

During the event, officials issued 55 challans to violators, while schoolchildren from Jesus Mary Convent School offered roses to riders who wore helmets correctly, underscoring the theme 'Consequences'. Ajay Chaudhry, Special Commissioner of Police, stressed the vital role of helmets in saving lives when worn properly.

