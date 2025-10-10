Delhi Traffic Police's 'Consequences' Campaign Hits the Road

The Delhi Traffic Police launched an awareness campaign focused on road safety and helmet use at Gole Market on Friday, aiming to reduce traffic violations and promote safe driving.

The campaign, conducted in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies' Initiative for Global Road Safety, highlighted the critical aspect of helmet use in preventing fatalities and serious injuries.

During the event, officials issued 55 challans to violators, while schoolchildren from Jesus Mary Convent School offered roses to riders who wore helmets correctly, underscoring the theme 'Consequences'. Ajay Chaudhry, Special Commissioner of Police, stressed the vital role of helmets in saving lives when worn properly.