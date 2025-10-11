Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Fatal Plane Crash at Shellharbour Airport

A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff at Shellharbour Airport in New South Wales, Australia, killing all three people onboard. The accident occurred on Saturday morning. Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the fire caused by the crash. An investigation is underway by authorities.

A tragic airplane accident occurred at Shellharbour Airport, New South Wales, as a light plane crashed shortly after taking off. The incident resulted in the deaths of three individuals on board, according to local police reports.

Following the crash, the aircraft caught fire, but the flames were promptly extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW teams on the scene. Aerial footage captured the haunting remnants of the plane's charred wreckage lying on the runway.

Authorities have declared the area a crime scene, engaging the Australian Transport Safety Bureau to conduct a thorough investigation into the tragic accident.

