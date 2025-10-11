Left Menu

Odisha's Leap Towards Aqua Excellence: PM Modi's Vision Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched significant fishery projects in Odisha while unveiling major agriculture initiatives. A Rs 100-crore integrated aqua park and a Rs 59.13-crore fish market aim to transform modern fish farming in the state, boosting local economy and employment opportunities through strategic government investments.

  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a virtual platform, inaugurated foundation stones for pivotal fishery projects worth approximately Rs 160 crore in Odisha. These projects are part of broader agricultural initiatives intended to promote self-reliance in the sector.

The two fishery projects comprise a Rs 100-crore integrated aqua park in Sambalpur's Basantapur and a Rs 59.13-crore fish market in Bhubaneswar's Pandara. The projects, integrated within the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), will be partly funded by the central and state governments.

With the aim of transforming Sambalpur into a modern fish farming hub, these projects are expected to generate direct and indirect employment for thousands, spearheading Odisha's move towards economic self-reliance and diversification in agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

