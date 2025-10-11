Tragic Incident in Nashik: Child's Life Lost in Road Accident
An eight-year-old girl, Nevika Abhishek Nerkar, died after a truck crashed into the two-wheeler she was riding on in Nashik city. The truck hit the vehicle from behind, causing her to fall and succumb under the rear wheel. A police search is ongoing for the fleeing truck driver.
An eight-year-old girl tragically lost her life when a truck collided with the two-wheeler she was riding in Nashik city on Saturday morning, according to police reports.
The incident occurred near a petrol station in the Satpur area, confirmed law enforcement officials. The victim, identified as Nevika Abhishek Nerkar, was traveling with her grandmother when the unfortunate event took place.
The two-wheeler was struck from behind by the truck, leading to Nevika's fatal fall. The truck driver fled the scene, and authorities have launched a manhunt. In response, local residents protested for the installation of speed-breakers and traffic signals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
