Tragic Incident in Nashik: Child's Life Lost in Road Accident

An eight-year-old girl tragically lost her life when a truck collided with the two-wheeler she was riding in Nashik city on Saturday morning, according to police reports.

The incident occurred near a petrol station in the Satpur area, confirmed law enforcement officials. The victim, identified as Nevika Abhishek Nerkar, was traveling with her grandmother when the unfortunate event took place.

The two-wheeler was struck from behind by the truck, leading to Nevika's fatal fall. The truck driver fled the scene, and authorities have launched a manhunt. In response, local residents protested for the installation of speed-breakers and traffic signals.

(With inputs from agencies.)