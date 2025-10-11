Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Accident Involving BMTC Bus
A tragic accident occurred in Rajajinagar, Bangalore, where a nine-year-old girl named Bhuvana was killed after being struck by a BMTC bus. The incident happened near Panchajanya Vidya Peeta School. The bus driver fled the scene and is currently being sought by police. In a separate incident, a BMTC electric bus caused a chain collision.
A tragic accident unfolded in Bangalore's Rajajinagar on Saturday when a nine-year-old girl named Bhuvana was fatally struck by a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus, according to police reports.
The collision took place near Panchajanya Vidya Peeta School as Bhuvana and her sisters were crossing the road. She suffered severe head injuries and was declared dead at the hospital, authorities stated. Efforts are underway to locate the bus driver, who fled the scene.
Meanwhile, a separate incident involving a BMTC electric bus occurred near M Chinnaswamy Stadium when the driver allegedly experienced a seizure, leading to a chain collision. No injuries were reported, and the driver is recovering in the hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
