Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Accident Involving BMTC Bus

A tragic accident unfolded in Bangalore's Rajajinagar on Saturday when a nine-year-old girl named Bhuvana was fatally struck by a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus, according to police reports.

The collision took place near Panchajanya Vidya Peeta School as Bhuvana and her sisters were crossing the road. She suffered severe head injuries and was declared dead at the hospital, authorities stated. Efforts are underway to locate the bus driver, who fled the scene.

Meanwhile, a separate incident involving a BMTC electric bus occurred near M Chinnaswamy Stadium when the driver allegedly experienced a seizure, leading to a chain collision. No injuries were reported, and the driver is recovering in the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)