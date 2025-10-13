Navigating Inflation: The Tide Turning Against Fixed Income Investments

The global financial ecosystem is wrestling with the potential inflation surge, questioning whether current fiscal and monetary policies could inflate riskier markets. Compressed yields, particularly in global debt markets, highlight this trend as inflation threatens central bank independence and pressures 2% targets.

Inflation rising to 3-4% risks embedding into major economies, aiding nominal GDP growth but challenging returns in government and corporate fixed income markets. Tech and private markets benefit from high-octane bets, as Apollo's economist notes diminishing returns with public fixed incomes yielding under 5%.

With global fixed income reaching $145.1 trillion, the tension between public and private credit markets intensifies. As inflation becomes entrenched, investors may move capital to higher-yielding sectors, seeking stability and potentially large impacts from small portfolio shifts as the financial landscape evolves.