Left Menu

Navigating Inflation: The Tide Turning Against Fixed Income Investments

Investors face challenges as inflation hovers at 3-4%, impacting global fixed income returns. With yields still compressed, a shift from public to private credit markets is seen. Fixed-income fund managers explore better returns through active management amidst concerns over credit market idiosyncrasies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 15:33 IST
Navigating Inflation: The Tide Turning Against Fixed Income Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The global financial ecosystem is wrestling with the potential inflation surge, questioning whether current fiscal and monetary policies could inflate riskier markets. Compressed yields, particularly in global debt markets, highlight this trend as inflation threatens central bank independence and pressures 2% targets.

Inflation rising to 3-4% risks embedding into major economies, aiding nominal GDP growth but challenging returns in government and corporate fixed income markets. Tech and private markets benefit from high-octane bets, as Apollo's economist notes diminishing returns with public fixed incomes yielding under 5%.

With global fixed income reaching $145.1 trillion, the tension between public and private credit markets intensifies. As inflation becomes entrenched, investors may move capital to higher-yielding sectors, seeking stability and potentially large impacts from small portfolio shifts as the financial landscape evolves.

TRENDING

1
EU Initiates Tribunal Funding to Prosecute Russian Aggression

EU Initiates Tribunal Funding to Prosecute Russian Aggression

 Ukraine
2
PM GatiShakti: Revolutionizing India's Offshore Development with Digital Integration

PM GatiShakti: Revolutionizing India's Offshore Development with Digital Int...

 India
3
Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

 India
4
Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025