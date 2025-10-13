Andhra Pradesh: The New Hub for Green Energy and AI

In an ambitious move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has positioned the state as a forefront leader in green energy, targeting a pivotal role in artificial intelligence and innovation. This announcement comes in preparation for the upcoming Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, set for November 14 and 15.

Naidu envisions the summit as a global platform positioning Andhra Pradesh at the center of India's economic and technological growth. With the theme 'Technology, Trust and Trade: Navigating the Geo-economic Order', the event seeks to foster strategic partnerships amid global uncertainty.

The Chief Minister called for diverse stakeholder participation, including political, business, and intellectual leaders, to facilitate meaningful dialogue. He also discussed establishing ongoing engagement platforms to host year-round business and innovation events, ensuring the summit's success and relevance on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)