Andhra Pradesh: The New Hub for Green Energy and AI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declares the state's emerging leadership in green energy and plans to transform it into a hub for artificial intelligence and innovation, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming CII Partnership Summit as a global platform to showcase economic and technological advancements.
- Country:
- India
In an ambitious move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has positioned the state as a forefront leader in green energy, targeting a pivotal role in artificial intelligence and innovation. This announcement comes in preparation for the upcoming Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, set for November 14 and 15.
Naidu envisions the summit as a global platform positioning Andhra Pradesh at the center of India's economic and technological growth. With the theme 'Technology, Trust and Trade: Navigating the Geo-economic Order', the event seeks to foster strategic partnerships amid global uncertainty.
The Chief Minister called for diverse stakeholder participation, including political, business, and intellectual leaders, to facilitate meaningful dialogue. He also discussed establishing ongoing engagement platforms to host year-round business and innovation events, ensuring the summit's success and relevance on a global scale.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nationwide School Hackathon Sparks Innovation in India
Innovation-Driven Economists Win 2025 Nobel Prize
Global Impact Challenges Offer Rs 5.85 Crore Awards for AI Innovations
Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt win Nobel economics prize for explaining innovation-driven economic growth, reports AP.
IFAD Vice President Urges Global Investment in Community-Driven Innovation