Turbulent Times: Pakistan Stock Exchange Faces Severe Setbacks
The Pakistan Stock Exchange faces significant declines due to military action in Afghanistan and domestic protests. The KSE-100 index saw a sharp drop, reflecting widespread investor uncertainty. Factors such as political instability and global financial market dynamics are contributing to a tumultuous trading environment.
On Monday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange experienced a dramatic downturn as military actions in Afghanistan and nationwide protests by an extremist religious group fueled uncertainty among investors.
The KSE-100 index plummeted nearly 3,000 points at the market's opening, dropping to 160,126 from the previous close of 163,000, and continued on a downward trajectory through the afternoon.
According to Financial Analyst Intikhab Ali from Capital Investments, this negative trend was apparent last week due to an unstable political landscape and the recent departure of the IMF delegation from Pakistan. Last week, the KSE-100 lost approximately 7,000 points, staying in the red consistently.
