Livspace Revolutionizes Home Renovation with 23% Revenue Growth

Livspace has reported a 23% increase in revenue, reaching Rs 1,460 crore in FY25. The company reduced its loss to Rs 131 crore through improved traction in premium residential segments and disciplined cost management. Livspace offers end-to-end solutions and operates in India and Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Livspace, a leading name in home design and interiors, has reported a significant upswing in its financial performance for the last fiscal year. The company recorded a 23% increase in revenue, reaching Rs 1,460 crore, which has substantially helped trim its losses to Rs 131 crore.

In a statement issued on Monday, Livspace attributed its success to enhanced traction in premium residential segments, superior revenue quality, and cost discipline. The company offers a comprehensive renovation service for homeowners, seamlessly integrating designers, brands, manufacturers, and contractors to enhance the customer experience.

Livspace's operations extend beyond India to Singapore, having delivered over 120,000 rooms and sold more than 5 million SKUs. The company has attracted substantial investment, garnering USD 450 million from prominent entities like KKR, Ingka Group, and Goldman Sachs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

