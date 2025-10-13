Livspace Revolutionizes Home Renovation with 23% Revenue Growth

Livspace, a leading name in home design and interiors, has reported a significant upswing in its financial performance for the last fiscal year. The company recorded a 23% increase in revenue, reaching Rs 1,460 crore, which has substantially helped trim its losses to Rs 131 crore.

In a statement issued on Monday, Livspace attributed its success to enhanced traction in premium residential segments, superior revenue quality, and cost discipline. The company offers a comprehensive renovation service for homeowners, seamlessly integrating designers, brands, manufacturers, and contractors to enhance the customer experience.

Livspace's operations extend beyond India to Singapore, having delivered over 120,000 rooms and sold more than 5 million SKUs. The company has attracted substantial investment, garnering USD 450 million from prominent entities like KKR, Ingka Group, and Goldman Sachs.

