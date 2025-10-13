Left Menu

Pipavav Port Powers Solar Project with Landmark Train Movement

APM Terminals Pipavav has initiated a dedicated block train service transporting containers from Pipavav Port to Jaipur ICD for a significant solar project. The shipment journeyed from Malaysia aboard the ONE MARVEL vessel, marking a seamless logistics operation in partnership with several logistics companies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:38 IST
Pipavav Port Powers Solar Project with Landmark Train Movement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the logistics sector, APM Terminals Pipavav has successfully launched a dedicated block train service to facilitate the transportation of containers from Pipavav Port to Jaipur's Inland Container Depot (ICD). The service aims to support a major solar project in Rajasthan.

The cargo, which originated in Malaysia, traveled aboard the vessel ONE MARVEL before docking at Pipavav Port. It was then transported in a single train movement to its final destination in Jaipur, showcasing the efficiency of this newly implemented logistic solution.

The operation was conducted in partnership with Ocean Network Express (India) Pvt Ltd, Fast Forward Logistics India Pvt Ltd, Seven Seas Lines SDN BHD, and CONCOR. Girish Aggarwal, Managing Director of APM Terminals Pipavav, emphasized the significance of this initiative in strengthening their integrated logistics ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Signature Global's Strategic Growth Amid Declining Sales

Signature Global's Strategic Growth Amid Declining Sales

 India
2
Congress's Crucial Decision: Independent or United in Maharashtra Elections?

Congress's Crucial Decision: Independent or United in Maharashtra Elections?

 India
3
Innovate for Consumers: Students Tackle Protection Challenges at Smart India Hackathon 2025

Innovate for Consumers: Students Tackle Protection Challenges at Smart India...

 India
4
Signature View Apartments: Delhi's Housing Crisis Deepens as Residents Face Eviction

Signature View Apartments: Delhi's Housing Crisis Deepens as Residents Face ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025