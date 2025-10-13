Pipavav Port Powers Solar Project with Landmark Train Movement
APM Terminals Pipavav has initiated a dedicated block train service transporting containers from Pipavav Port to Jaipur ICD for a significant solar project. The shipment journeyed from Malaysia aboard the ONE MARVEL vessel, marking a seamless logistics operation in partnership with several logistics companies.
In a significant development for the logistics sector, APM Terminals Pipavav has successfully launched a dedicated block train service to facilitate the transportation of containers from Pipavav Port to Jaipur's Inland Container Depot (ICD). The service aims to support a major solar project in Rajasthan.
The cargo, which originated in Malaysia, traveled aboard the vessel ONE MARVEL before docking at Pipavav Port. It was then transported in a single train movement to its final destination in Jaipur, showcasing the efficiency of this newly implemented logistic solution.
The operation was conducted in partnership with Ocean Network Express (India) Pvt Ltd, Fast Forward Logistics India Pvt Ltd, Seven Seas Lines SDN BHD, and CONCOR. Girish Aggarwal, Managing Director of APM Terminals Pipavav, emphasized the significance of this initiative in strengthening their integrated logistics ecosystem.
