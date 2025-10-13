IREE 2025: India Paves Global Path in Rail Industry

The International Railway Equipment Exhibition (IREE) 2025, heralded as Asia's largest and the world's second most significant railway technology showcase, is setting the stage for India's expanding influence in international rail modernization. Organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in concert with Indian Railways, the exhibition assembles top-tier local and global entities to present cutting-edge railway equipment and safety innovations.

Speaking at the event, B. Thiagarajan, Chairman of the CII Trade Fair Council, emphasized the gathering's scope: 'This 16th edition, held in collaboration with Indian Railways, hosts over 450 exhibitors. It's a focal point for the modernization of railways, enhancing technology, safety, and fostering new business ventures for MSMEs and larger enterprises, aligning with our goal to elevate Indian Railways to a world-class standard.'

Currently underway at Bharat Mandapam from October 15 to 27, IREE serves as a vital forum for industry and government collaboration on future-ready rail tech. The focus spans advanced rolling stock, digital signaling, track innovation, and passenger safety systems, all underpinning Indian Railways' transformation into a model of efficiency and comfort. Notably, India's railway sector has skyrocketed, with indigenous manufacturers now prominent global suppliers, exporting to nations including the United States, Canada, Germany, and Australia, signifying India's ascent as a dependable international rail partner. The domestic market, valued at approximately Rs 2.5 lakh crore, stands alongside a global market of USD 360 billion, with India's increasing role in global chains poised for further expansion.

