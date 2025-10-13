Left Menu

RMC Switchgears Surge: A 110% Revenue Boom in Solar and Electric EPC

RMC Switchgears Limited reports a 110% year-on-year growth in unaudited sales for H1 FY2025-26, driven by strong performance in Solar EPC, Electrical EPC, and Electrical Products. The addition of a new solar module manufacturing plant further solidifies its position, aligning with India's energy goals and infrastructure development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 13-10-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 18:08 IST
RMC Switchgears Surge: A 110% Revenue Boom in Solar and Electric EPC
RMC Switchgears sees over 110% Year-on-Year Growth in H1 Sales for FY 2025-26, driven by strong Solar EPC performance. Image Credit: ANI
RMC Switchgears Limited, headquartered in Jaipur, has demonstrated impressive growth in the first half of the fiscal year 2025-26. The company unveiled unaudited sales figures of ₹221 crore, marking a notable increase from ₹105 crore during the same period last year, reflecting an over 110% rise.

The solar EPC segment emerged as a significant contributor, accounting for ₹114 crore of the total revenue, underscoring the strategic importance of RMC's upcoming solar module manufacturing facility. This expansion aims to bolster project execution capabilities and margin profiles significantly.

While a strong pipeline of ₹825 crore in orders sets the stage for continued growth, the company is also advancing its Pulse Box, an intelligent distribution system poised to combat electricity theft and enhance grid reliability. CEO Ankit Agrawal emphasized RMC's commitment to operational excellence, positioning the company for sustained quality order inflow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

