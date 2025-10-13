Highway Havoc: Plane Crash Shuts Down Major Massachusetts Route

A plane crashed along a Massachusetts highway early Monday, creating chaos as a thick plume of smoke enveloped the area, Massachusetts State Police confirmed.

The crash occurred in Dartmouth, with videos showing the aftermath of the scattered and burning wreckage along Interstate 195. Details regarding injuries remain unverified.

Authorities suggest the aircraft might have been attempting to land at New Bedford Regional Airport, but no flight plan or passenger information was provided. Adverse weather conditions, featuring a nor'easter, potentially played a role in this tragic incident.

