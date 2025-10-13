Left Menu

Highway Havoc: Plane Crash Shuts Down Major Massachusetts Route

A plane crash along a Massachusetts highway early Monday caused significant disruption as smoke billowed over the area. Officials are investigating the incident, which forced the closure of the interstate. Weather conditions, including a nor'easter with high winds, may have contributed to the crash.

Dartmouth | Updated: 13-10-2025 19:44 IST
A plane crashed along a Massachusetts highway early Monday, creating chaos as a thick plume of smoke enveloped the area, Massachusetts State Police confirmed.

The crash occurred in Dartmouth, with videos showing the aftermath of the scattered and burning wreckage along Interstate 195. Details regarding injuries remain unverified.

Authorities suggest the aircraft might have been attempting to land at New Bedford Regional Airport, but no flight plan or passenger information was provided. Adverse weather conditions, featuring a nor'easter, potentially played a role in this tragic incident.

