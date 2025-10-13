Karjat's Railway Transformation: Modernization Accelerates Train Operations
Karjat's train operations improve with a new Route Relay Interlocking system and yard remodelling, enhancing efficiency, safety, and capacity. The Rs 74.53 crore project facilitates smoother train movements, allowing simultaneous arrivals and handling 25% more trains, thus transforming the Mumbai-Pune route experience.
- Country:
- India
The long-anticipated facelift of Karjat's train operations materialized with the launch of a new Route Relay Interlocking system, paired with comprehensive yard remodelling, officials announced. Situated strategically on the Mumbai-Pune trunk route, Karjat now fulfills its potential as an efficient hub for faster and safer train movements.
Central Railway's chief spokesperson, Swapnil Nila, hailed the project as a significant stride towards modernizing railway infrastructure. Complete with a new fourth line between Karjat and Palasdari, the system separates Khopoli branch movements, enhancing punctuality and eliminating prior operational conflicts.
With the Rs 74.53 crore project, train handling capacities at the junction have markedly improved. Standardized reception lines now accommodate full-length goods trains, and new bi-directional lines can handle simultaneous arrivals, boosting efficiency by 25%—a boon for suburban and freight services alike.
