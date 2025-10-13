India-US Trade Talks: A Strategic Push to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Senior officials from India are set to visit the United States this week to advance negotiations on a prospective bilateral trade agreement, a high-ranking official disclosed on Monday. The talks, initially directed by both nations' leaders, intend to reach an agreement by the fall of 2025.

The upcoming discussions, which mark the sixth round, will be held in Washington from October 15-17. Overseeing the visit is Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, who will join the team of Indian officials. Previous negotiations have been positive, with efforts focused on accelerating the process.

The necessity to conclude these talks arises from previous strains, notably the Trump administration's steep tariffs. However, recent diplomatic exchanges, including those between India's Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, indicate a hopeful outlook for a mutually beneficial trade deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)