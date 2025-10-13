India-Canada Strengthen Ties with Ambitious New Roadmap

India and Canada have announced a bold new roadmap aimed at boosting relations across various sectors such as trade, energy, and critical minerals. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss resetting the strained ties between the two nations.

The dialogue follows a turbulent period in India-Canada relations, exacerbated by accusations related to the killing of a Sikh separatist in 2023. With the new roadmap, both countries are seeking to reignite cooperation by acknowledging mutual concerns and prioritizing strategic goals, according to a joint statement.

The roadmap envisions enhanced economic collaboration in areas like agriculture, technology, and artificial intelligence. It also places importance on strengthening people-to-people ties and ensuring the economic partnership can withstand global uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

