Andhra Pradesh Goes Global: UAE Roadshows Ahead of CII Summit

The Andhra Pradesh government is set to conduct roadshows in the UAE from October 22-24, ahead of the CII Partnership Summit in November. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and other officials will focus on sectors like real estate, logistics, and AI. The aim is to boost international collaboration and investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Andhra Pradesh government has announced a strategic initiative to host roadshows in the United Arab Emirates from October 22 to 24. This international outreach is part of the preparation for the upcoming CII Partnership Summit in November, aimed at attracting global investments and collaborations.

According to the official order released by Principal Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena, the roadshows will concentrate on sectors critical to growth, including real estate, logistics, financial services, and innovative technologies like artificial intelligence and e-commerce. Additional areas of focus are renewable energy, food security, and tourism, as the state seeks to tap into UAE's investment potential.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, alongside other ministers and senior officials, will lead the delegation. They aim to foster ties with UAE's business leaders and attract investments. Simultaneously, MSME Minister K Srinivas will visit Germany to engage with German firms, inviting them to the summit scheduled in Visakhapatnam in November.

