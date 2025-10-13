Venezuela Reconfigures Diplomatic Ties: Embassies Close in Norway and Australia
Venezuela will close embassies in Norway and Australia while opening new ones in Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe as part of a strategic overhaul to strengthen alliances in Africa. Consular services for citizens in closed locations will be supported by other diplomatic missions.
- Country:
- Venezuela
In a significant diplomatic shift, Venezuela announced on Monday the closure of its embassies in Norway and Australia. This decision is part of a strategic restructuring aimed at strengthening ties across Africa by expanding its diplomatic presence in countries like Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe.
The Venezuelan government described this move as a 'strategic re-assignation of resources.' Officials assured that consular services for Venezuelans affected by these closures would be maintained, with details to be communicated through existing diplomatic channels in the coming days.
This realignment reflects Venezuela's efforts to bolster its international relationships, particularly in Africa, at a time when it is seeking to diversify its foreign alliances and diplomatic efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuela
- diplomatic
- embassy
- closure
- Norway
- Australia
- Africa
- Burkina Faso
- Zimbabwe
- alliances
ALSO READ
Australia Adjusts Squad for India ODI Series
Debt Crisis Criticism: South Africa Urged to Make G20 Impact
EU’s €11.5 Billion Investment to Propel South Africa’s Green Growth and Innovation
South Africa Clinches Tense Win Against Bangladesh in Women's ODI
Twists and Turns in Pakistan vs South Africa Test Drama