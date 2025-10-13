Left Menu

Venezuela Reconfigures Diplomatic Ties: Embassies Close in Norway and Australia

Venezuela will close embassies in Norway and Australia while opening new ones in Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe as part of a strategic overhaul to strengthen alliances in Africa. Consular services for citizens in closed locations will be supported by other diplomatic missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 13-10-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 22:18 IST
Venezuela Reconfigures Diplomatic Ties: Embassies Close in Norway and Australia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a significant diplomatic shift, Venezuela announced on Monday the closure of its embassies in Norway and Australia. This decision is part of a strategic restructuring aimed at strengthening ties across Africa by expanding its diplomatic presence in countries like Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe.

The Venezuelan government described this move as a 'strategic re-assignation of resources.' Officials assured that consular services for Venezuelans affected by these closures would be maintained, with details to be communicated through existing diplomatic channels in the coming days.

This realignment reflects Venezuela's efforts to bolster its international relationships, particularly in Africa, at a time when it is seeking to diversify its foreign alliances and diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship's High-Stakes Journey: SpaceX's Ambitious Leap Forward

Starship's High-Stakes Journey: SpaceX's Ambitious Leap Forward

 Global
2
SpaceX's Starship Rockets to the Skies: A Step Closer to Mars

SpaceX's Starship Rockets to the Skies: A Step Closer to Mars

 United States
3
World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

World on Edge: Global Updates from Madagascar to Climate Tipping Points

 Global
4
Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

Shifting Strategies: Key Updates in the Sports Arena

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025