Venezuela Reconfigures Diplomatic Ties: Embassies Close in Norway and Australia

In a significant diplomatic shift, Venezuela announced on Monday the closure of its embassies in Norway and Australia. This decision is part of a strategic restructuring aimed at strengthening ties across Africa by expanding its diplomatic presence in countries like Burkina Faso and Zimbabwe.

The Venezuelan government described this move as a 'strategic re-assignation of resources.' Officials assured that consular services for Venezuelans affected by these closures would be maintained, with details to be communicated through existing diplomatic channels in the coming days.

This realignment reflects Venezuela's efforts to bolster its international relationships, particularly in Africa, at a time when it is seeking to diversify its foreign alliances and diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)