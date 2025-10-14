Left Menu

China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China has begun imposing special port fees on U.S.-affiliated vessels but exempts Chinese-built ships. This is a counteraction to U.S. port fees on China-linked vessels. In response, the U.S. plans to raise tariffs on Chinese imports and curb software exports.

Updated: 14-10-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 05:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has started implementing special port fees on vessels tied to the United States, a move reported by state broadcaster CCTV. The new fees will not apply to Chinese-built ships, vessels entering China's shipyards for repairs while empty, or those classified as exempt.

The transport ministry's decision counters recent U.S. port fees on ships linked to China. Concurrently, President Donald Trump announced increased tariffs on Chinese imports and imposed restrictions on software exports following China's tightening of rare earth mineral exports.

The new port fees are applicable on the first entry per voyage or up to five voyages annually, beginning April 17. Ships that fail to pay these fees could face import and export delays, according to state media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

