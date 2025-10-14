China Implements New Port Fees Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

China has started implementing special port fees on vessels tied to the United States, a move reported by state broadcaster CCTV. The new fees will not apply to Chinese-built ships, vessels entering China's shipyards for repairs while empty, or those classified as exempt.

The transport ministry's decision counters recent U.S. port fees on ships linked to China. Concurrently, President Donald Trump announced increased tariffs on Chinese imports and imposed restrictions on software exports following China's tightening of rare earth mineral exports.

The new port fees are applicable on the first entry per voyage or up to five voyages annually, beginning April 17. Ships that fail to pay these fees could face import and export delays, according to state media.

