Tragic Highway Collision in Georgia Claims Seven Lives

In a tragic incident on Monday afternoon, seven individuals were killed on Georgia's Interstate 85 following a catastrophic collision between a semi-trailer and a van, which burst into flames upon impact.

According to Franka Young from the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred because the semi-trailer was following the Dodge van too closely. The crash triggered a 'chain reaction' involving four additional vehicles.

The Georgia State Patrol's Specialised Collision Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the accident. The victims' identities have not been disclosed.