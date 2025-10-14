Tragic Highway Collision in Georgia Claims Seven Lives
In a devastating highway crash on Interstate 85 in Georgia, seven individuals lost their lives when a semi-trailer collided with a van, setting it ablaze. The incident also involved four other vehicles. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the accident.
In a tragic incident on Monday afternoon, seven individuals were killed on Georgia's Interstate 85 following a catastrophic collision between a semi-trailer and a van, which burst into flames upon impact.
According to Franka Young from the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the accident occurred because the semi-trailer was following the Dodge van too closely. The crash triggered a 'chain reaction' involving four additional vehicles.
The Georgia State Patrol's Specialised Collision Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the accident. The victims' identities have not been disclosed.
