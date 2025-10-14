Indian Stock Market Gains Amid India-US Trade Progress

On Tuesday, Indian stock markets opened on a positive note amidst ongoing progress in India-US trade discussions, although investors remained cautious due to lingering tariff uncertainties. The Nifty 50 index began the day at 25,277.55, marking an increase of 50.20 points or 0.20 percent. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex saw an uptick of 77.49 points, opening at 82,404.54, reflecting a 0.09 percent growth.

Market experts attribute the cautious optimism to the advancement in trade dialogues between India and the United States, with Indian commerce ministry officials acknowledging significant progress. Ajay Bagga, a noted banking and market expert, remarked that the Indian stock markets were somewhat restrained on Monday, adjusting to the previous US market impacts. He emphasized that despite positive talks, markets are hesitant to fully factor in the developments due to the unpredictable nature of Trump's trade strategy.

Amidst these developments, global geopolitical signals offered a mixed bag. The Middle East peace process has seen favorable announcements, contributing positively to the geopolitical climate. Anticipations are high for additional US support to Ukraine, with its leader meeting President Trump later this week. On the commodity front, gold and silver prices surged, with gold reaching a historic high and silver prices escalating sharply due to market shortages.

Elsewhere, global markets saw slight improvements after President Trump's conciliatory stance towards China. A confirmed meeting between US and Chinese leaders later this month has buoyed market sentiments, with US markets recovering losses incurred last Friday. Cryptocurrency markets are also seeing a rebound following a significant forced liquidation event last Friday.

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic regarding the resilience of Indian markets, bolstered by domestic fundamentals and the promise of advancing trade talks with the US. Key corporate earnings, including those of Tech Mahindra and ICICI entities, are expected today, which may further influence market dynamics. Meanwhile, LG Electronics India will mark its stock market debut amidst varied performances across Asian markets.

