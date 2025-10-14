Blue Ocean Corporation and AICTE Partner to Boost Supply Chain Education in India

In a significant move to enhance supply chain education, Blue Ocean Corporation, a global leader in logistics training, has signed an MoU with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). This agreement integrates Blue Ocean's Foundations of Supply Chain Management course into AICTE-approved programs, marking a major milestone in educational collaboration.

Announced at the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference in New Delhi, the partnership was formalized by Dr. Sathya Menon of Blue Ocean and Dr. Chandrasekhar Buddha of AICTE. With notable figures such as Sourav Ganguly and Douglas Kent in attendance, the deal signifies a commitment to bringing international-standard education to Indian students.

The collaboration arrives as India's logistics industry expands, driven by initiatives like Gati Shakti and the National Logistics Policy. This integration aims to meet the rising demand for qualified professionals, enriching the Indian academic framework with globally recognized certification programs.