Anant Goenka: Leading the Future of Ficci

Industry chamber Ficci has revealed Anant Goenka's appointment as its President-Elect for the 2025-26 tenure, marking a significant leadership transition.

The RPG Group Vice Chairman, currently serving as Ficci's Senior Vice President, will assume the presidency after succeeding Harsha Vardhan Agarwal at the chamber's annual general meeting scheduled for next month.

With a background in top corporations and prestigious educational credentials, Goenka is set to guide Ficci's diverse activities as the organization promotes growth in various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)