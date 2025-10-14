Left Menu

Anant Goenka: Leading the Future of Ficci

Ficci announced Anant Goenka as the President-Elect for 2025-26. Goenka, RPG Group's Vice Chairman, will succeed Harsha Vardhan Agarwal after the general meeting next month. With diverse experience and education from top institutions, Goenka is set to lead the chamber's future endeavors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 15:02 IST
  • India

Industry chamber Ficci has revealed Anant Goenka's appointment as its President-Elect for the 2025-26 tenure, marking a significant leadership transition.

The RPG Group Vice Chairman, currently serving as Ficci's Senior Vice President, will assume the presidency after succeeding Harsha Vardhan Agarwal at the chamber's annual general meeting scheduled for next month.

With a background in top corporations and prestigious educational credentials, Goenka is set to guide Ficci's diverse activities as the organization promotes growth in various sectors.

