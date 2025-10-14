Ingersoll Rand Expands Indian Footprint with Major Sanand Facility Launch

Ingersoll Rand, a key player in life science and industrial solutions, has announced a major expansion in India with the opening of a new Rs 170-crore manufacturing unit in Sanand, Gujarat. The company's latest move marks one of its most substantial investments in the region.

Scheduled to commence operations by the fourth quarter of FY2025, the new facility will initially produce over 24,000 units annually. Ingersoll Rand plans phased investments to further expand capacity, reflecting the company's commitment to its growing market in India, as outlined in a company statement.

Senior Vice President Gareth Topping emphasized the strategic importance of the Sanand site, highlighting its role in delivering scalable, flexible, and technologically advanced solutions to their customers. Managing Director Sunil Khanduja further stressed the focus on sustainable manufacturing and innovation aligned with global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)