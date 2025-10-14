Delhi-Gurugram-SNB Namo Bharat Corridor: A Leap Towards Faster Connectivity
The NCRTC is inviting a general consultant to oversee the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB Namo Bharat corridor, part of the Delhi-Alwar RRTS project, to enhance connectivity between Delhi and industrial hubs in Haryana and Rajasthan. The project features a 164-km route with 22 stations, aiming to reduce congestion and pollution.
- Country:
- India
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is taking steps to expedite the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB Namo Bharat corridor by engaging a general consultant. This initiative is part of the larger 164-km Delhi-Alwar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project intended to provide swift and reliable transit between Delhi and critical industrial zones in Haryana and Rajasthan.
According to NCRTC's tender document, the selected consultant will manage project execution, design review, quality control, and coordination across multiple agencies for seamless implementation. The consultancy bid security is Rs 4.64 crore, with the bid completion deadline set for 60 months post-commencement. The corridor, linking Sarai Kale Khan to Alwar, will feature 22 stations, predominantly elevated.
The endeavor gained recognition under the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan by the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry in early 2023. It seeks to facilitate regional growth by linking major cities, thereby mitigating congestion and pollution across the National Capital Region. Originating from a 2005 Planning Commission recommendation, it forms a part of the Integrated Transport Plan for NCR 2032, alongside the Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Panipat corridors.
ALSO READ
Nitin Gadkari Launches ₹2,000 Cr Highway Projects to Transform Connectivity in Puducherry
Influent Zone Plan Paves the Way for Jangpura-Sarai Kale Khan Corridor Expansion
Kerala's Financial Plea Reaches New Delhi's Corridors
India and UK Launch £24 Million Connectivity and Innovation Centre for 6G Era
India and UK's Joint Leap into Digital Connectivity