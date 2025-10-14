Delhi-Gurugram-SNB Namo Bharat Corridor: A Leap Towards Faster Connectivity

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is taking steps to expedite the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB Namo Bharat corridor by engaging a general consultant. This initiative is part of the larger 164-km Delhi-Alwar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project intended to provide swift and reliable transit between Delhi and critical industrial zones in Haryana and Rajasthan.

According to NCRTC's tender document, the selected consultant will manage project execution, design review, quality control, and coordination across multiple agencies for seamless implementation. The consultancy bid security is Rs 4.64 crore, with the bid completion deadline set for 60 months post-commencement. The corridor, linking Sarai Kale Khan to Alwar, will feature 22 stations, predominantly elevated.

The endeavor gained recognition under the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan by the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry in early 2023. It seeks to facilitate regional growth by linking major cities, thereby mitigating congestion and pollution across the National Capital Region. Originating from a 2005 Planning Commission recommendation, it forms a part of the Integrated Transport Plan for NCR 2032, alongside the Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Panipat corridors.