Diwali Destinations: Top 10 Luxurious Escapes for a Festive Getaway

This Diwali, seize the opportunity of a long weekend with our curated list of 10 luxury resorts perfect for a festive escape. From Rajasthan's royal retreats to Sri Lanka's coastal havens, each destination promises a unique blend of cultural immersion, relaxation, and indulgence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:32 IST
Amankora, Bhutan - Experience, Thimphu Lodge. Image Credit: ANI
As Diwali arrives, the festival not only lights up homes but also unlocks an exquisite opportunity for a memorable getaway. Falling on a Monday and Tuesday, it offers a rare long weekend, making it the perfect time for travelers to indulge in luxury escapes.

Among the top picks for this festive season is Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur, a Rajasthani-inspired sanctuary in the heart of Jaipur, showcasing intricate woodwork and traditional architecture. Similarly, Amanbagh in Ajabgarh invites guests to a serene celebration amidst the Aravalli Hills, where Mughal-inspired elegance and traditional festivities encapsulate Diwali's spirit.

Exploring beyond India, destinations like Amankora in Bhutan and Anantara Peace Haven in Sri Lanka provide a unique cultural perspective and tranquility. Meanwhile, Soneva Secret in the Maldives and Avani+ Khao Lak in Thailand promise a blend of adventure and relaxation, making them ideal for savoring the extended holiday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

