Diwali Destinations: Top 10 Luxurious Escapes for a Festive Getaway

As Diwali arrives, the festival not only lights up homes but also unlocks an exquisite opportunity for a memorable getaway. Falling on a Monday and Tuesday, it offers a rare long weekend, making it the perfect time for travelers to indulge in luxury escapes.

Among the top picks for this festive season is Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur, a Rajasthani-inspired sanctuary in the heart of Jaipur, showcasing intricate woodwork and traditional architecture. Similarly, Amanbagh in Ajabgarh invites guests to a serene celebration amidst the Aravalli Hills, where Mughal-inspired elegance and traditional festivities encapsulate Diwali's spirit.

Exploring beyond India, destinations like Amankora in Bhutan and Anantara Peace Haven in Sri Lanka provide a unique cultural perspective and tranquility. Meanwhile, Soneva Secret in the Maldives and Avani+ Khao Lak in Thailand promise a blend of adventure and relaxation, making them ideal for savoring the extended holiday.

