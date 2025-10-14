Left Menu

Tamil Nadu and Maruti Suzuki Join Forces for Automated Driving Tests

Maruti Suzuki India has partnered with the Tamil Nadu government to automate driving testing tracks. This initiative aims to increase transparency, efficiency, and uniformity in driving tests, thereby enhancing road safety. The project will begin with automating tracks in 10 RTO locations by 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:02 IST
Tamil Nadu and Maruti Suzuki Join Forces for Automated Driving Tests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at advancing road safety in Tamil Nadu, Maruti Suzuki India has signed a memorandum of agreement with the state government. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the driving testing process through automation.

The initiative, announced in the Assembly by Transport Minister S S Sivasankar for the 2023-24 period, aims to standardize the driving test procedure by implementing advanced technology in 20 Regional Transport Offices.

Maruti Suzuki, under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, will automate traditional driving testing tracks, starting with 10 identified RTO locations by the financial year 2025-26. The signing event at the Secretariat saw participation from high-ranking officials and Maruti Suzuki's senior executives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

New Cheque Clearing System Faces Operational Challenges, Warns Bank Employee...

 India
2
Zomato Partners with Labour Ministry to Create 2.5 Lakh Jobs Annually

Zomato Partners with Labour Ministry to Create 2.5 Lakh Jobs Annually

 India
3
Delhi's New Volvo Fleet: Comfortable Journeys to Ayodhya, Katra, and Udaipur

Delhi's New Volvo Fleet: Comfortable Journeys to Ayodhya, Katra, and Udaipur

 India
4
Madagascar Military Takes Control Amid Political Turmoil

Madagascar Military Takes Control Amid Political Turmoil

 Madagascar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025