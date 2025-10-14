Tamil Nadu and Maruti Suzuki Join Forces for Automated Driving Tests

In a significant move aimed at advancing road safety in Tamil Nadu, Maruti Suzuki India has signed a memorandum of agreement with the state government. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the driving testing process through automation.

The initiative, announced in the Assembly by Transport Minister S S Sivasankar for the 2023-24 period, aims to standardize the driving test procedure by implementing advanced technology in 20 Regional Transport Offices.

Maruti Suzuki, under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, will automate traditional driving testing tracks, starting with 10 identified RTO locations by the financial year 2025-26. The signing event at the Secretariat saw participation from high-ranking officials and Maruti Suzuki's senior executives.

(With inputs from agencies.)