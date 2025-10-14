Tamil Nadu and Maruti Suzuki Join Forces for Automated Driving Tests
Maruti Suzuki India has partnered with the Tamil Nadu government to automate driving testing tracks. This initiative aims to increase transparency, efficiency, and uniformity in driving tests, thereby enhancing road safety. The project will begin with automating tracks in 10 RTO locations by 2025-26.
In a significant move aimed at advancing road safety in Tamil Nadu, Maruti Suzuki India has signed a memorandum of agreement with the state government. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the driving testing process through automation.
The initiative, announced in the Assembly by Transport Minister S S Sivasankar for the 2023-24 period, aims to standardize the driving test procedure by implementing advanced technology in 20 Regional Transport Offices.
Maruti Suzuki, under its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, will automate traditional driving testing tracks, starting with 10 identified RTO locations by the financial year 2025-26. The signing event at the Secretariat saw participation from high-ranking officials and Maruti Suzuki's senior executives.
