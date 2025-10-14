IMF Upgrades 2025 Global Growth Forecast Amid Trade Risks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has modestly increased its global economic growth forecast for 2025, crediting lower-than-expected tariffs and improved financial conditions. However, it warns that President Donald Trump's threats of renewed U.S.-China trade tensions might hinder growth significantly.

The IMF's latest World Economic Outlook cites recent U.S. trade agreements that have sidestepped the worst of threatened tariffs as a key reason for its growth forecast upgrade to 3.2% for 2025. Although tariffs instigated by Trump had initially threatened to plunge growth, a combination of fiscal stimulus in Europe and China, and an AI investment boom have bolstered economic resilience.

Nevertheless, risks loom over the global economy. Trump's proposition to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese imports could exacerbate tensions, jeopardizing the fragile economic environment. Potential escalation could result in notable reductions in growth forecasts, especially in a downside risk scenario that models higher tariffs on goods from China and other key regions, threatening severe economic repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)