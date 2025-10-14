Left Menu

Economic Resilience: Latin America's Growth Amid Global Challenges

The IMF has revised its economic growth forecast for Latin America and the Caribbean to 2.4% this year, largely due to lower U.S. tariffs and stronger growth in Mexico. Despite resilience to global challenges, Brazil and Argentina face slower growth, while inflation rates show significant improvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 18:38 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has adjusted its growth forecasts for Latin America and the Caribbean, predicting a 2.4% increase this year. The revision reflects lower-than-expected U.S. tariffs and improved projections for Mexico's economy. However, the outlook for 2026 was marginally reduced to 2.3% in the IMF's recent report.

Financial leaders are gathered in Washington for the IMF and World Bank annual meetings, where the revised forecasts were a primary focus. The 2025 growth upgrade is largely attributed to Mexico, now expected to expand by 1.0% after earlier predictions of contraction. Brazil, the region's largest economy, is forecasted to grow 2.4% this year but faces a slowdown to 1.9% next year.

Argentina's growth estimates have been trimmed, highlighting ongoing economic challenges. Despite these issues, the region has shown resilience against U.S. import tariffs, with inflation expected to decrease significantly. The World Bank also echoes this optimism, slightly raising its own growth outlook for 2026.

