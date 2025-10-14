Left Menu

Tech Mahindra's Earnings: Slight Dip, Steady Growth

Tech Mahindra reported a 4.44% decline in September quarter net profit, totaling Rs 1,194.5 crore. Despite a drop in profit, revenue increased to Rs 13,995 crore. The employee headcount decreased annually to 1.52 lakh. The stock rose slightly amidst a general market dip.

Updated: 14-10-2025 18:45 IST
Tech Mahindra, a prominent IT services company, announced a 4.44% drop in its net profit for the September quarter, amounting to Rs 1,194.5 crore. This figure is lower than the Rs 1,250 crore reported a year earlier but just above the Rs 1,141 crore of the June quarter.

Despite the dip in net profit, Tech Mahindra showcased growth in revenue, registering Rs 13,995 crore compared to Rs 13,313 crore from the previous year and Rs 13,351 crore in the preceding quarter. A year-on-year increase of 2.54% saw the pre-tax profit margin rise to 12.1%.

Company operations also saw a reduction in employee count, down by 1,559 year-on-year to 1.52 lakh as of September 30, 2025. On the stock market, Tech Mahindra's share improved by 1.19% to Rs 1,468.15, contrasting the broader market's 0.36% decline.

