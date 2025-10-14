PM Modi to Boost Rail Connectivity in Southern India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate and lay the foundation for major railway projects in the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway Zone from Kurnool on October 16. A schedule from the Prime Minister's Office has outlined the event as part of his visit to the southern state on Thursday.

The prime minister will lay the foundation stone for a new fourth railway line between Kothavalasa and Vizianagaram. Additionally, a significant rail flyover will be constructed between Pendurthi and North Simhachalam. Officials from Waltair Division of ECoR confirmed these developments on Tuesday.

This ambitious project, with the completion of the fourth railway line and the rail flyover, is expected to improve operational efficiency, minimize congestion, and provide long-term benefits to both passenger and freight services. Furthermore, the prime minister will inaugurate two essential double-line sections between Kothavalasa-Boddavara and Shimiliguda-Gorapur, marking a significant advancement in regional rail transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)