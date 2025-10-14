Chinese Airlines Challenge US Flight Restrictions over Russia

In a move that could significantly impact international travel, major Chinese airlines have called on the Trump administration to reconsider a plan that would ban them from flying over Russian airspace on routes to and from the United States.

The proposed restrictions by the U.S. Transportation Department aim to level the playing field for American carriers who face longer flight times due to detours around Russian airspace.

China Eastern Airlines highlighted the repercussions of such restrictions, stating that they could extend flight times by up to three hours, heightening the risk of missed connections and causing a rise in fuel consumption.