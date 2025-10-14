Left Menu

Chinese Airlines Challenge US Flight Restrictions over Russia

Chinese airlines have urged the Trump administration to scrap plans to ban them from flying over Russia on US routes. The proposed restriction could extend flight times, raise airfares, and disrupt travel routes. China Eastern warned that this could lead to increased fuel consumption and missed connections.

In a move that could significantly impact international travel, major Chinese airlines have called on the Trump administration to reconsider a plan that would ban them from flying over Russian airspace on routes to and from the United States.

The proposed restrictions by the U.S. Transportation Department aim to level the playing field for American carriers who face longer flight times due to detours around Russian airspace.

China Eastern Airlines highlighted the repercussions of such restrictions, stating that they could extend flight times by up to three hours, heightening the risk of missed connections and causing a rise in fuel consumption.

